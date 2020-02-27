Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 111,442 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of SM Energy worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered SM Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on SM Energy from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland acquired 5,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,604.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $57,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,624 shares in the company, valued at $395,956.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 178,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,938. The stock has a market cap of $795.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. SM Energy Co has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $18.92.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $451.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.71 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy Co will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

