Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 14,498 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of PDC Energy worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $394,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDCE. Cfra raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on PDC Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.81.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,606,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,319. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.29. PDC Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $18.14 and a twelve month high of $47.29.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $265.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.49%. Equities analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

