Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 28,294.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076,669 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in CSX by 20.5% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,288,000 after buying an additional 2,197,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CSX by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,348,000 after buying an additional 1,795,879 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 405.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,730,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,117 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSX. Benchmark began coverage on CSX in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.90.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $2.36 on Thursday, hitting $72.95. 540,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,255. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.03 and a 200-day moving average of $71.68. The stock has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

