Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UDR by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,184,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,444,783,000 after purchasing an additional 83,043 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 11.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 19.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,113.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,000. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UDR. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Mizuho cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.71. 225,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,495,647. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day moving average is $48.02. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 76.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.49 million. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.3425 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

