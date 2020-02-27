Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,862,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,867,000 after purchasing an additional 438,673 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 2,314.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 438,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,417,000 after acquiring an additional 419,927 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 748,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,368,000 after buying an additional 366,999 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,853,000 after purchasing an additional 294,093 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $8.73 on Thursday, hitting $156.80. 370,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,910. Sun Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $111.75 and a 12 month high of $173.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

In other news, Director Brian M. Hermelin bought 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,227,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

