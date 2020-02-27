Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,101 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILF. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 287,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 76,648 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,656,000. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 86,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,267,000. Finally, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 71,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $27.90. 2,081,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,845. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.25. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $35.54.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

