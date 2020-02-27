Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,518 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the airline’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 83,438 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,433 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.60. 28,990,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,255,666. American Airlines Group Inc has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $36.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. American Airlines Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

