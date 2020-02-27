Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,742,646,000 after purchasing an additional 502,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,137,000 after buying an additional 84,173 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,771,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $754,487,000 after buying an additional 23,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,681,000 after buying an additional 16,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 672,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,376,000 after buying an additional 83,944 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.75.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $529,887.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,029.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,896 shares of company stock valued at $20,642,312 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

VRSK stock traded down $5.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,811. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.44 and a 12 month high of $171.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.