Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,489 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 45.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 233 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $42,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Autodesk by 274.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 341 shares of the software company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $8.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,099. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.70 and a 52-week high of $211.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.74.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Autodesk from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Autodesk from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.52.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

