Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,762 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile Us by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,314,789,000 after buying an additional 2,647,322 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 19.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,843,000 after acquiring an additional 48,573 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,657,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile Us stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.05. The stock had a trading volume of 485,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,292. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.43. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $68.16 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.08.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

