Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 34,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $216,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 128,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $4.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,301,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,978. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58, a PEG ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.83.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.49%.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $278,800.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $72,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,318 shares of company stock valued at $3,193,648. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.68.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

