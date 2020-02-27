Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Markel in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,174.00.

In other Markel news, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,132.29, for a total transaction of $283,072.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,662.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,220.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,599 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL stock traded down $43.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,235.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,175. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,237.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,169.23. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $950.16 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 18.81%. Analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 39.76 EPS for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

