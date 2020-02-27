Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 162,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.5% in the third quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HST. Raymond James cut their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.47.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,640,815. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 7.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a one year low of $14.89 and a one year high of $19.99.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

