Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,913,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,022,770,000 after acquiring an additional 590,167 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,366,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,192,000 after purchasing an additional 157,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,861,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,193 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,713,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TransUnion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,895,000 after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares in the last quarter. 98.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $767,801.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,728.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,663 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

NYSE:TRU traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.95. 94,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.95.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

