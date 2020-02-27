Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,890 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $34,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.25. 66,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.57. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.00 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.71.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

