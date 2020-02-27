Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WP Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WP Carey by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of WP Carey from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at $875,679. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $5.46 on Thursday, hitting $81.21. The stock had a trading volume of 51,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,219. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.28. WP Carey Inc has a twelve month low of $72.51 and a twelve month high of $93.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.39.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. WP Carey’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

