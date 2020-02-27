Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equifax by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,491,000 after acquiring an additional 146,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Equifax by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,756,475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $666,477,000 after acquiring an additional 55,549 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 844,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,343,000 after purchasing an additional 162,297 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 661,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 590,939 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Shares of Equifax stock traded down $8.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.07. 741,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.39 and its 200 day moving average is $143.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $164.77.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.63 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a positive return on equity of 26.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

In other Equifax news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total value of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

