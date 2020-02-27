Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,434 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 2,614.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 69,708 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,369,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 328,765 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $44,051,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 276.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,721,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group stock remained flat at $$101.19 during trading on Thursday. 5,367,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,761,923. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.64 and a 200-day moving average of $119.33. Expedia Group Inc has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.72.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jon T. Gieselman acquired 2,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.68 per share, with a total value of $252,892.24. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,302.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

