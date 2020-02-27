Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of United Continental by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in United Continental by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of United Continental by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental during the third quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its holdings in United Continental by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 15,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra decreased their target price on United Continental from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group started coverage on United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. United Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.08.

UAL stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,016,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,357. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.19. United Continental Holdings Inc has a one year low of $65.89 and a one year high of $96.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.78.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

