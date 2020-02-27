Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2,490.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,930 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ford Motor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,535,255 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 77,938 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 129,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 75.1% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 265,930 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 114,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 45,309 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,400. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,953,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,706,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 0.03%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

