Rafferty Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,047,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 132,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,874,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 8,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 79,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,432,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.44.

Shares of HD stock traded down $10.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,923,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,608,909. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.07%.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

