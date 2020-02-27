Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $2.61 Million in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,131 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,081,000 after purchasing an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 349.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.36. The stock had a trading volume of 17,364,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,561,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average of $68.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

