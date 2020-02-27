Rafferty Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.65 Million Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,646,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Danaher by 16.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,020,000 after acquiring an additional 365,772 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 561,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,093,000 after buying an additional 360,427 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 2,153.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,916,000 after buying an additional 229,851 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Danaher by 384.1% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 268,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,194,000 after buying an additional 212,955 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 306.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 274,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,188,000 after buying an additional 207,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,725.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.06.

DHR stock traded down $5.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,018,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,840. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.92 and a 200 day moving average of $147.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.50 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

