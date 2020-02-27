Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,962 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,941 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $387,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 30,460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $217,000. 57.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.94.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.68. The stock had a trading volume of 836,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,073. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $71.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

