Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,578 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $267,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $54,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFG traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,826. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.91. Principal Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

