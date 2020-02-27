Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 478 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Cintas in the third quarter worth $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $10.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $273.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,488. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $191.91 and a 12-month high of $304.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $287.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.54.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.