Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,334 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $960,000. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Comcast by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 318,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after buying an additional 89,435 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Comcast by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,346,148 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $60,536,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,776,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $41.95. 25,090,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,236,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $196.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average of $44.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Comcast to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

