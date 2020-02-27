Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 764 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,172 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SIVB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.67.

In other news, insider John China sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total transaction of $232,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,028 shares of company stock worth $4,994,319 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

SIVB stock traded down $12.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,042. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.24. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $183.04 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.73 and its 200-day moving average is $228.83.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.