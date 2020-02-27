Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 972 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,490 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROST traded down $6.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.87. 157,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,809. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.31 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.50 and a 200 day moving average of $112.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

ROST has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.27.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

