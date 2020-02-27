Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,643 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $58,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 218,637 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

SBUX stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,833,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102,882. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.62. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $69.03 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $96.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

