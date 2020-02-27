Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,195 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 787,876 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,450,000 after buying an additional 23,251 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of eBay by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 138,214 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 14,882 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in eBay by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 41,537 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in eBay by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $115,934.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,403.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.68.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $1.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.04. 12,355,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,782,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 24.14%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.