Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,488,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,514,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,104,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after buying an additional 44,611 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.29.

In other news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.77, for a total transaction of $1,629,134.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,995,580.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $19,432,487. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $514.19. The stock had a trading volume of 191,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,463. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $335.53 and a 52 week high of $546.54. The company has a market cap of $108.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $517.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $461.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

