Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,413 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,276,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 640,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,901,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 276,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,588,000 after buying an additional 110,791 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 37,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $336,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,364.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $48.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 11.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

