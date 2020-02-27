Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 18,555 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,555 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Coherus Biosciences worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Coherus Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $195,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $70,540.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,977 shares of company stock worth $438,578 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHRS stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $19.19. 922,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,601. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $19.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.80 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

