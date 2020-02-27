Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Copart by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.67. 218,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,165. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.50 and a 12 month high of $104.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Copart had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $575.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 81,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $7,807,797.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,467 shares of company stock valued at $19,945,497. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Copart from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

