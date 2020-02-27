Raiden Network Token (RDN) Reaches Market Cap of $6.55 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001456 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, IDEX and Binance. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $6.55 million and $1.13 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008104 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010141 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000499 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, Bilaxy, Bibox, DDEX, Gate.io, IDEX, Binance, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, LATOKEN and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

