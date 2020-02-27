Raise Trading 17.2% Higher This Week (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Raise has a market cap of $212,208.00 and $6,628.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise token can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Raise has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.26 or 0.02580762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00217568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00044921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00130294 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raise Token Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,550,611 tokens. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken. The official website for Raise is herotoken.io.

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

