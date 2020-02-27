Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the January 30th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Rand Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

RAND traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.74. 24,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,825. The company has a market cap of $17.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.66. Rand Capital has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 357.14, a quick ratio of 357.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rand Capital stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of Rand Capital worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

