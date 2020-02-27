Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) is Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Kopernik Global Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,846,959 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 58,661 shares during the quarter. Range Resources comprises approximately 10.3% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned 4.71% of Range Resources worth $57,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Range Resources by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,054,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $116,665,000 after buying an additional 6,656,056 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,614,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,708 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $32,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,605,995 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 2,168,707 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.75. 19,619,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,036,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $719.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.09. Range Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $11.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RRC. Scotiabank downgraded Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded Range Resources from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra reduced their price target on Range Resources from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Securities downgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

