Ranpak (PACK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ranpak (NASDAQ:PACK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ PACK opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.05. Ranpak has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

In related news, major shareholder Js Capital Management Llc bought 4,615,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $29,999,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, and reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on consumer products related businesses with a focus on companies in consumer products or services; food and beverages; and related manufacturing or industrial services categories in North America or Western Europe.

