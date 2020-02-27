Rapids (RPD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. Rapids has a market capitalization of $310,444.00 and approximately $775.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapids token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.23 or 0.02591955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00220499 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00045985 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00130165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rapids Token Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,385,712,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,369,755,511 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

