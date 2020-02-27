Rate3 Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Rate3 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, ABCC, IDEX and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Rate3 has a total market cap of $639,585.00 and approximately $97,885.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00047867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00497136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.24 or 0.06431688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00062802 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00027760 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011343 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. Its launch date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Hotbit, Coinrail, IDEX, DEx.top, Bibox, BitForex, Ethfinex, DDEX, HADAX and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.