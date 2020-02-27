Ravencoin (RVN) Reaches Market Cap of $150.28 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Graviex, Cryptohub and Bittrex. Ravencoin has a market cap of $150.28 million and $22.74 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.43 or 0.02580918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00218703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00045446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00048888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00128878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000609 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,608,050,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, QBTC, CryptoBridge, Nanex, TradeOgre, IDCM, Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

