Raymond James Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magna International in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will earn $2.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.28. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s FY2020 earnings at $8.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.27 EPS.

Shares of MG opened at C$62.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion and a PE ratio of 11.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$68.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Magna International has a one year low of C$57.34 and a one year high of C$76.11.

In other news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 114,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.26, for a total transaction of C$8,531,899.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,250 shares in the company, valued at C$16,057,643.75. Also, Director Donald James Walker sold 14,300 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.80, for a total transaction of C$1,055,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,694,675. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,000 shares of company stock worth $10,681,146.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.929 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

