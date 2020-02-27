Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Short Interest Up 28.9% in February

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the January 30th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 755,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total value of $466,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,711.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,732 shares of company stock worth $2,345,554. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 36.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Raymond James by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 0.3% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 69,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $90.03 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $72.94 and a 52 week high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.11.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

