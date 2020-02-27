Raymond James Weighs in on Secure Energy Services Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) – Raymond James dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Secure Energy Services in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. CIBC downgraded Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital lowered their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.23.

Shares of Secure Energy Services stock traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$3.92. 865,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,325. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$3.62 and a 1-year high of C$8.85. The company has a market cap of $737.80 million and a P/E ratio of 54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.35, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.99.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 375.00%.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

