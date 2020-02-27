RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Short Interest Update

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the January 30th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ RBB traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.22. 50,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,093. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 64,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 19,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

