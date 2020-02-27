Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 654,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,278 shares during the quarter. Re/Max comprises about 1.2% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 3.67% of Re/Max worth $25,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 1,412.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 73,563 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Re/Max in the fourth quarter worth about $2,376,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Re/Max in the fourth quarter worth about $2,247,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Re/Max by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 20,151 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Re/Max in the fourth quarter worth about $556,000. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Re/Max stock opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $556.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Re/Max’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Re/Max’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

RMAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Re/Max presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

