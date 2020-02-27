REAL Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $326.00 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. One REAL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Radar Relay. REAL has a total market cap of $274,275.00 and approximately $326.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, REAL has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011282 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.63 or 0.02587387 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00220836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00045863 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00130192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

REAL Token Profile

REAL’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets.

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, BitFlip, IDEX, Radar Relay and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

