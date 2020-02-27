RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $277-281 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $270.14 million.RealPage also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.95-2.00 EPS.

RP traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,464. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. RealPage has a twelve month low of $51.65 and a twelve month high of $65.92.

A number of analysts have commented on RP shares. BidaskClub upgraded RealPage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RealPage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.38.

In other news, EVP Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 19,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $1,029,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,242,701.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William P. Chaney sold 55,000 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $3,020,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,674,626.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,421 shares of company stock valued at $27,651,982 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

